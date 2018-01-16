Australian Open 2018: Heather Watson beaten by Yulia Putintseva in round one
|2018 Australian Open
|Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Heather Watson's Australian Open campaign ended with a first-round defeat by world number 54 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
The Briton, 25, had a set point to level the match in a tie-break but went down 7-5 7-6 (8-6).
Watson, ranked 68th, has now lost her opening match on five of her seven appearances in Melbourne.
It means Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund are the only British players left in the singles draws after round one.
Earlier on Tuesday, ninth seed Konta beat American Madison Brengle 6-3 6-1 to progress.
