Australian Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova & Carolina Garcia progress to round two
-
- From the section Tennis
|2018 Australian Open
|Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.
Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova progressed to the Australian Open second round with a straight-set victory over Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg.
Former world number one Pliskova, who reached the quarter-finals last year, won 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, made it 10 singles wins in a row this year by seeing off fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-0 6-4.
French eighth seed Carolina Garcia beat Germany's Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-3.
She will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova in round two on Thursday.
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone