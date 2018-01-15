Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios beats Rogerio Dutra Silva

Kyrgios is the highest-ranked of the nine Australian men to start this year’s main draw in Melbourne

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Nick Kyrgios made a confident start to his Australian Open campaign with victory over Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva in 87 minutes.

The 22-year-old Australian, seeded 17th, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory in round one.

Kyrgios won the warm-up tournament in Brisbane, raising Australian hopes of a first men's singles champion in Melbourne since 1976.

He will face Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the second round on Wednesday.

"I was very nervous coming out here, first match at the Australian Open," Kyrgios said.

"I didn't think I played as well as Brisbane but hopefully I continue to improve and find my feet out here.

"A couple of years ago I made the quarter-finals here and I'm just trying to emulate that and maybe go a little bit further."

There was an early warning for Kyrgios when umpire Fergus Murphy took exception to his admonishment of the crowd for calling out, and a debate ensued between the pair at the changeover.

However, Kyrgios remained focused where it mattered, dominating against world number 98 Dutra Silva on Hisense Arena.

Sixteen aces and no breaks of serve illustrated his strength in that department, but the Australian's return was equally impressive.

Kyrgios got 76% of returns in play, breaking the Brazilian's serve five times as the pressure told.

