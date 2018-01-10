BBC Sport - Novak Djokovic happy with comeback match & set for Australian Open
Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback
- From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic says he intends to play in the Australian Open, after declaring himself "very happy" with his comeback match. The former world number one beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets at the Kooyong Classic.
Read more: Australian Open: Novak Djokovic returns a week before Melbourne event.
