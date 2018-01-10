Heather Watson: British number two into Hobart International last eight

Heather Watson was knocked out of last week's Brisbane International in the first round

Britain's Heather Watson is through to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International after a 6-2 6-2 win over wildcard Jamiee Fourlis.

The 25-year-old, who won the tournament in 2015, took just an hour and 10 minutes to defeat the Australian, 18.

Watson, who lost only 13 points on serve in the match, now faces world number 55 Donna Vekic from Croatia.

"I felt the match was a lot tougher than the score suggested," said Watson, the British number two.

"We had a lot of close games and I think just because I'm feeling really confident I was able to come through a lot of those."