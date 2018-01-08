Hobart International: Heather Watson through to second round

Heather Watson won the Hobart International title in 2015

Britain's Heather Watson reached the second round of the Hobart International with a 7-5 6-3 win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

The 25-year-old, who won the tournament in 2015, edged the first set after number three seed Cirstea repelled eight set points, before making easier work of the second to wrap up victory.

The British number two will next face Australian Jaimee Fourlis.

Watson lost in the first round of the Brisbane International last week.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kyle Edmund has pulled out of the Auckland Open because of an ankle strain, a week before the start of the Australian Open.