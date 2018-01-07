Johanna Konta set for Sydney title defence after recovering from hip injury

World number nine Konta retired from her Brisbane quarter-final when 3-2 down in the deciding set

Johanna Konta looks set to defend her Sydney International title, despite withdrawing from her quarter-final in Brisbane with a hip injury.

Konta, who plays Agnieszka Radwanska in the first round, says her hip injury, suffered on Thursday, has settled down "much better than expected."

The Sydney match on Monday is a repeat of last year's final.

"I'm taking it one match at a time. My intention was always to play here," said Sydney-born Konta, 26.

The British number one needed treatment on her right hip during the deciding set against Elina Svitolina and ended the match at the Brisbane International when serving at 3-2 down.

She will also be aiming to make the Australian Open, which begins on 15 January in Melbourne.