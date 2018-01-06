Roger Federer & Belinda Bencic win Hopman Cup for Switzerland

Switzerland have won the Hopman Cup three times, with previous victories in 1992 and 2001

Switzerland's Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic beat Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber to win the Hopman Cup for the first time since 2001.

Federer went a set down to Zverev in the opener, but the 19-time Grand Slam champion recovered to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 6-2 and give Switzerland a 1-0 lead.

Kerber then beat Bencic 6-4 6-1 to level the tie, before the Swiss team took the doubles match 4-3 (5-3) 4-2.

"I am so thrilled, so happy - Belinda you played amazing," said Federer.

Bencic added: "This is a dream come true for me and I couldn't wish for a better partner. I'll never forget this week, it's absolutely incredible.

"I so enjoyed being back. It's a great preparation for the Australian Open."

Federer was joined by Martina Hingis when Switzerland last won the trophy in Perth 17 years ago, while the last German triumph came in 1995.

"It's amazing," he added. "My week with Martina Hingis at the time is a little like what it must be like for Belinda. I didn't know then what my career was going to be like."