Brisbane International: Elina Svitolina beats Aliaksandra Sasnovich to title

Svitolina has now won her last six finals

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina won the first WTA title of the year, beating surprise finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2 6-1 at the Brisbane International.

The third seed and world number six looked full of confident against the world number 88 from Belarus who had come through qualifying.

Svitolina, who had beaten second seed Karolina Pliskova in the semi-final, was in complete control throughout.

It gives the 23-year-old her 10th WTA career title.

Meanwhile, top seed Caroline Wozniacki won two matches in just over four hours to set up a final against second seed Julia Gorges at the Auckland Classic.

The schedule had been affected by rain, forcing organisers to play the quarter-finals and both semi-finals on Saturday and move the final to Sunday.

Denmark's Wozniacki got the better of 19-year-old American wildcard Sofia Kenin 4-6 6-2 6-4, before defeating US qualifier Sachia Vickery 6-4 6-4.

Vickery had earlier upset third seed Agnieskza Radwanska.

Gorges, who had lost to American Sloane Stephens in the 2016 Auckland final, was far more comfortable in both of her matches.

She beat Slovenia's Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals before moving into the final with a 6-1 6-4 win over Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.