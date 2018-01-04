Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares advance to Doha final

Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray finished the 2017 season with a semi-final defeat at the World Tour Finals at the O2.

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares advanced to the Qatar Open final with a 6-3 4-6 10-6 win over Rajeev Ram and Fernando Lopez.

After taking the first set in 30 minutes, the second slipped away as Murray and Soares converted only one of seven break points points.

American Ram and Spaniard Lopez were 4-2 and a mini-break up in the third, but Murray and Soares swept back to win.

Second seeds Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach await in Friday's final.

Murray and Soares won the Australian Open and Wimbledon doubles titles in 2016, but were less successful last year, failing to make the semi-finals of any of the Grand Slams.