Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic to test fitness in warm-up events

Novak Djokovic was hampered by the injury at Wimbledon last summer

Novak Djokovic will take part in two exhibition tournaments next week before deciding whether to play at the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old former world number one has been out for the last six months with an elbow injury.

The problem forced him to pull out of recent events in Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

He is due to play at the Kooyong Classic and the Tie Break Tens evening exhibition at Melbourne Park in the week leading up to the Australian Open.

The Serbian, who won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at the 2016 French Open, has won the Australian Open six times.

Djokovic has not played since retiring against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July.

He pulled out of last week's Mubadala WTC exhibition in Abu Dhabi only hours before his match with Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut when the pain in his right elbow flared up and also withdrew from the Qatar Open in Doha.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on 15 January.