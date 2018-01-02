BBC Sport - Brisbane International: Johanna Konta makes it through to quarter-finals
Konta through to Brisbane quarter-finals
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta makes it through to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International after a 4-6 6-1 6-4 win against wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic.
