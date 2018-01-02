Brisbane International: Garbine Muguruza pulls out for fourth straight year

Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 before her Wimbledon victory last year

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has withdrawn from the Brisbane International for the fourth year in a row after suffering with cramp.

The 24-year-old Spanish world number two was leading 2-1 in the deciding set of her second-round match against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in 30C heat.

But she collapsed following a serve and had to be helped from the court.

The 5-7 7-6 2-1 defeat ends any hope of replacing Romanian Simona Halep as number one before the Australian Open.

"I cramp very few times," said Muguruza, adding that the problem started early in the second set.

"The last time I cramped up was actually at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Maybe it's the heat. Maybe it's the conditions. I don't know, but it's rare for me."

Muguruza's run of injury problems in Brisbane dates back to 2015 when she withdrew on the eve of the event with an ankle problem. A foot injury ended her 2016 campaign and a thigh problem led to her semi-final retirement last year.

The top seed had started well against unseeded Krunic, the world number 53, converting her seventh set point to win the first set before surging to a 5-2 lead in the second.

But Krunic took four of the next five games to force a tie-break, which she won 7-3 to send the contest into a deciding set.