Brisbane International: Kyle Edmund beats Denis Shapovalov to reach last 16

Edmund reached a career high ranking of 40 in 2016

Britain's Kyle Edmund came from a set down to beat teenager Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Edmund, 22, lost to the 18-year-old at Queen's Club last year and again at the US Open when he was forced to retire in the fourth set due to a back injury.

Canadian Shapovalov, the world number 51, took an early lead but 50th-ranked Edmund won in two hours and 30 minutes.

He will play South Korea's Hyeon Chung, the world number 58, in the last 16.