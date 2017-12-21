Andy Murray: Double Wimbledon champion to delay departure to Australia

Murray has fallen to 16th in the singles rankings

Andy Murray has delayed his departure to Australia but still hopes to begin his season in Brisbane in January.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon because of a hip condition.

The Scot is due to play in the Brisbane International, which starts on New Year's Day, before the Australian Open in Melbourne from 15-29 January.

Murray, 30, had originally planned to go to Australia before 25 December.

The double Wimbledon champion, who suffered a hip problem after the French Open in May, remains on the entry list for Brisbane.

Murray, who has slipped to 16th in the world rankings, was beaten by America's Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals before travelling to New York in late August for the US Open, but he pulled out two days before the tournament began having failed to recover sufficiently.

His last public appearance was at a charity match against Roger Federer in Glasgow in early November, where he took a set from this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.