Venus Williams: Tennis player will not be charged over June car crash

Media playback is not supported on this device Bodycam video: Venus Williams after crash

American tennis player Venus Williams will not be charged over her involvement in a car crash in June that led to the death of a 78-year-old man.

Jerome Barson's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

Palm Beach Gardens police initially said the 37-year-old was at fault, but footage emerged in July that they said showed her driving lawfully.

They said on Wednesday: "Based on this investigation and relevant Florida statutes, no charges will be filed."

Barson, 78, was a passenger in a car - being driven by his wife Linda - that collided with the SUV Williams was driving. He died 13 days after the accident.