BBC Sport - Marion Bartoli: 'I can't wait to be back on the tennis court'

I can't wait to be back on court - Bartoli

  • From the section Tennis

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli tells BBC World News TV she "can't wait to get back on the tennis court", having decided to return to the WTA Tour in 2018, more than four years after retiring.

Bartoli, 33, retired in August 2013, shortly after winning Wimbledon, and aims to return on tour in March.

Read more: Marion Bartoli: Former Wimbledon champion to return to WTA Tour

Top videos

Video

I can't wait to be back on court - Bartoli

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Archive: Rosicky scores World Cup scorcher

Video

'Cuter than a fat baby!' - Osi praises LA Rams’ Donald

Video

How does Anthony Joshua spend Christmas?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Klopp wants more goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain

Video

Johnson excited for Man Utd match

Video

Highlights: Carlisle Utd 3-1 Gillingham

Audio

Fury should stop the 'stupid pad work' in training - Bunce

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Golfer's fastest par-five record ratified

  • From the section Golf
Video

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Archive: Bartoli wins 2013 Wimbledon title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Week 15

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta in play-off race

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s
Skills circuit at the FootieBugs Solihull Camp

FootieBugs Solihull Christmas Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired