Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli tells BBC World News TV she "can't wait to get back on the tennis court", having decided to return to the WTA Tour in 2018, more than four years after retiring.

Bartoli, 33, retired in August 2013, shortly after winning Wimbledon, and aims to return on tour in March.

