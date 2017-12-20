BBC Sport - Marion Bartoli: 'I can't wait to be back on the tennis court'
I can't wait to be back on court - Bartoli
- From the section Tennis
Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli tells BBC World News TV she "can't wait to get back on the tennis court", having decided to return to the WTA Tour in 2018, more than four years after retiring.
Bartoli, 33, retired in August 2013, shortly after winning Wimbledon, and aims to return on tour in March.
Read more: Marion Bartoli: Former Wimbledon champion to return to WTA Tour
