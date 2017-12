Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in 2018, ending more than four years in retirement.

The 33-year-old Frenchwoman quit the game in August 2013, less than six weeks after winning her only Grand Slam title at the All England Club.

"It's going to be a huge challenge," said Bartoli, who will make her comeback at March's Miami Open.

More to follow.