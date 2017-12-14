Jocelyn Rae: British Fed Cup player retires, aged 26

Media playback is not supported on this device Jocelyn Rae: British Fed Cup player announces retirement

British Fed Cup doubles player Jocelyn Rae has retired from professional tennis at the age of 26.

Rae helped Great Britain reach the World Group II play-off earlier this year, teaming up with Laura Robson.

She won Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland with Colin Fleming in 2010 and secured 23 titles on the International Tennis Federation circuit.

"I have thought about it on and off for a while," she told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I think most professional athletes have it in the back of the mind: 'Is this lifestyle what I want?'"

Rae was first called up to the GB Fed Cup team in 2011, before she suffered a foot injury which caused her to missed two years and stop playing singles.

But she featured in the Fed Cup every year from 2014 to 2017, reaching a career-high world doubles ranking of 67 in 2016 and reaching the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon 2017 mixed doubles competition alongside Ken Skupski.

She played 13 times in the Fed Cup, winning 10 of her matches in the competition.