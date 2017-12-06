Johanna Konta adds Maria Sharapova's ex-coach Michael Joyce to team

Michael Joyce helped Maria Sharapova - pictured here stretching at a changeover - win two major titles

British number one Johanna Konta has added Michael Joyce to her coaching team for the 2018 season.

American ex-pro Joyce, 44, was part of former world number one Maria Sharapova's team for six years and worked with Victoria Azarenka in 2017.

"Michael is a fantastic coach with a great pedigree," said Konta.

She said 2017 - during which she climbed as high as fourth in the world - had been "amazing" but added: "I feel like there is so much more to come."

Joyce - who reached a career high world number 64 during his playing days - is best known for his role in Sharapova's coaching team for six seasons from 2005.

In that time Sharapova won the US Open and the Australian Open and became world number one.

Konta has not played since October because of a foot injury.

Her first tournament with Joyce is set to be the Brisbane International, which runs from 31 December 2017 to 7 January 2018.