BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Fans tussle over Jack Sock's towel at Wimbledon
Advent calendar: Fans vie for Sock souvenir
- From the section Tennis
Day nine of BBC Sport's advent calendar looks back on a young supporter appearing to ask for Jack Sock's towel at the end of the American's first-round victory at Wimbledon, but another fan claiming the souvenir.
It is not clear the man knew Sock was aiming for the boy, but he was strongly criticised on social media.
Wimbledon video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired