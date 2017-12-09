BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Fans tussle over Jack Sock's towel at Wimbledon

Advent calendar: Fans vie for Sock souvenir

Day nine of BBC Sport's advent calendar looks back on a young supporter appearing to ask for Jack Sock's towel at the end of the American's first-round victory at Wimbledon, but another fan claiming the souvenir.

It is not clear the man knew Sock was aiming for the boy, but he was strongly criticised on social media.

