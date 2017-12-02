BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Ball in the face
Advent calendar: Ball in the face
- From the section Tennis
Day two of BBC Sport's advent calendar looks at when Canadian Denis Shapovalov was disqualified for hitting the umpire in the face with a ball, gifting Great Britain victory in their Davis Cup match in February.
