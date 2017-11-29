BBC Sport - Meet the twins who will be managed by Andy Murray
Meet the twins who will be managed by Murray
- From the section Tennis
Meet 20-year-old sprinters and twins Shannon and Cheriece Hylton, who will be managed by three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.
British number one tennis player Murray is going into sports management and has told BBC Sport about his plan to recruit and mentor top prospects, while still competing at the highest level himself.
READ MORE: Murray plans to mentor best athletes
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired