Davis Cup final: France beat Belgium to claim title in deciding match

France moved within one win of the title in Saturday's doubles match and sealed it in the final rubber

Davis Cup Final: France v Belgium Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France Dates: 24-26 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website and Connected TV, 13:00-20:00 (Sat) & 12:30-20:30 (Sun)

France sealed their 10th Davis Cup title as Lucas Pouille beat Belgium's Steve Darcis in a deciding final match.

The hosts began Sunday's final day 2-1 up in the best-of-five tie, but David Goffin levelled for Belgium by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-2.

World number 18 Pouille claimed victory for his country with an emphatic 6-3 6-1 6-0 win over an opponent ranked 76th.

France's first title since 2001 was celebrated wildly by the 27,000 crowd at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille.

"When Jo lost I was crazy in my head and I was like go on, play your game, try to beat him. This is a feeling from another world," Pouille said.

"There are no words needed, just look at the atmosphere and hear the emotion right now.

"I am so proud of my team, we really wanted this trophy. After 16 years, we finally got it, I'm very happy."

