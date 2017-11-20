BBC Sport - Jana Novotna: From losing Wimbledon in 1993 to finally winning in 1998
Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998
- From the section Tennis
Jana Novotna was consoled by the Duchess of Kent after losing the Wimbledon final in 1993 - five years later she won the title at SW19.
