BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov's journey to the ATP title

Watch Dimitrov's journey to the ATP title

  • From the section Tennis

BBC Sport looks back at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, where Grigor Dimitrov made history by becoming the first man for 19 years to win the tournament on his debut appearance.

WATCH MORE: 'That's an unbelievable point' - Dimitrov wins ATP Finals

