Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

Jana Novotna was consoled by the Duchess of Kent after losing the Wimbledon final in 1993 - five years later she won the title at SW19.

READ MORE: Jana Novotna: Former Wimbledon champion dies at 49

Novotna's Wimbledon tears in 1993 turn to joy in 1998

