ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin to win title in London

  • From the section Tennis
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov has won titles in Brisbane, Sofia, Cincinnati and London in 2017

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov became the first man for 19 years to win the ATP Finals on his debut appearance with victory over Belgian David Goffin.

Sixth seed Dimitrov, 26, claimed the biggest title of his career as he won 7-5 4-6 6-3 at London's O2 Arena.

The Bulgarian collected £1.9m in prize money for coming through the tournament unbeaten in five matches across the group stage, semi-finals and final.

He will end the year ranked third in the world, with Goffin up to seventh.

Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers, the second seeds, retained the doubles title they won last year with a 6-4 6-2 win over top seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazilian Marcelo Melo.

More to follow.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired