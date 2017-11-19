ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin to win title in London

Grigor Dimitrov has won titles in Brisbane, Sofia, Cincinnati and London in 2017

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov became the first man for 19 years to win the ATP Finals on his debut appearance with victory over Belgian David Goffin.

Sixth seed Dimitrov, 26, claimed the biggest title of his career as he won 7-5 4-6 6-3 at London's O2 Arena.

The Bulgarian collected £1.9m in prize money for coming through the tournament unbeaten in five matches across the group stage, semi-finals and final.

He will end the year ranked third in the world, with Goffin up to seventh.

Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers, the second seeds, retained the doubles title they won last year with a 6-4 6-2 win over top seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazilian Marcelo Melo.

