BBC Sport - Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin in ATP Finals - best shots
'That's an unbelievable point' - Dimitrov wins ATP Finals
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best points from as Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin 7-5 4-6 6-3 to win the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena.
READ MORE: Grigor Dimitrov beats David Goffin to win title in London
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired