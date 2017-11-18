ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose to Henri Kontinen and John Peers
Briton Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares missed out on a place in the final as they went down in two sets to Henri Kontinen and John Peers at the ATP Finals in London.
Defending champions Kontinen and Peers edged a tight first set in the tie-break and came through 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.
The Finnish-Australian pair will face top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the final.
Kubot and Melo beat Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus 6-1 6-4.
Kontinen saved the only break point in the opening 11 games with a fine second serve, and Murray and Soares looked to have the momentum when they staved off four set points in a row at 6-5 down.
However, some classy returning from both Kontinen and Peers - who was Murray's partner at the Finals two years ago - saw them break twice from 3-2 in the tie-break, and go on to clinch it.
A furious Soares slammed his racquet into the court after the pair dropped serve at the start of the second set.
Kontinen all but sealed victory with a superb backhand volley for the double break at 5-2, allowing the Finn to serve out the match after one hour and 18 minutes.
