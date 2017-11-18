ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose to Henri Kontinen and John Peers

Henri Kontinen and John Peers are through to the final for the second year running

Briton Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares missed out on a place in the final as they went down in two sets to Henri Kontinen and John Peers at the ATP Finals in London.

Defending champions Kontinen and Peers edged a tight first set in the tie-break and came through 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

The Finnish-Australian pair will face top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the final.

Kubot and Melo beat Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus 6-1 6-4.

Kontinen saved the only break point in the opening 11 games with a fine second serve, and Murray and Soares looked to have the momentum when they staved off four set points in a row at 6-5 down.

However, some classy returning from both Kontinen and Peers - who was Murray's partner at the Finals two years ago - saw them break twice from 3-2 in the tie-break, and go on to clinch it.

A furious Soares slammed his racquet into the court after the pair dropped serve at the start of the second set.

Kontinen all but sealed victory with a superb backhand volley for the double break at 5-2, allowing the Finn to serve out the match after one hour and 18 minutes.