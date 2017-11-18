BBC Sport - ATP Finals: David Goffin shocks Roger Federer in semi-final - five great shots
Goffin shocks Federer to reach final - five great shots
Watch five of the best shots as David Goffin stuns six-time champion Roger Federer to reach the final of the ATP Finals in London.
