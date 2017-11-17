Andy Murray: British number one splits with coach Ivan Lendl

Andy Murray (right) and Ivan Lendl had previously worked together between 2012 and 2014

British number one Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time by "mutual agreement".

The Scot won Wimbledon, the US Open and Olympic gold during two years with Lendl from 2012 to 2014.

Murray was then coached by Amelie Mauresmo, before turning back to Lendl in 2016, winning his second Wimbledon title, a second Olympic gold and becoming world number one that year.

"I'm thankful to Ivan for his help and guidance over the years," Murray said.

"We've had great success and learned a lot as a team. My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."

Former world number one and eight-time Grand Slam winner Lendl, 57, added: "I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun."