ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares beat Lukasz Kubot & Marcelo Melo to reach semis
-
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares made it through to the semi-finals with victory over top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo at the ATP Finals in London.
Fourth seeds Murray and Soares knew that only a win would do against a pair who had already qualified, and they prevailed 6-2 6-4 in 73 minutes.
They will play Henri Kontinen and John Peers at 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
Earlier, Kubot and Melo will face Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus at 14:00.
- Latest scores and results
- Goffin thrashes Thiem to reach semi-finals
- ATP Finals - BBC TV and radio coverage
Murray had felt a slight back issue in his previous match, but there was no sign of it as he and Soares raced into a 5-0 lead and had three points for a love set, only to let a 40-0 lead slip.
Any glimmer of resistance was snuffed out when Brazilian Melo netted a volley to drop serve, and with it the set, in game eight.
An early break in the second set was handed back by a Murray double fault, and a 3-0 lead threatened to turn into a deficit when they faced three break points at 3-3.
Murray held firm, however, clenching his fist after saving the third with a smash, and a loose Melo service game saw the contest end when Poland's Kubot sent a volley over the baseline.
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
|My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news