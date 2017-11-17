BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Five best shots as Davis Goffin thrashes Dominic Thiem

Five best shots: Goffin thrashes Thiem

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five best shots as Belgian seventh seed David Goffin completes the semi-final line-up at the ATP Finals with victory over Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in London.

READ MORE: Goffin thrashes Thiem to reach ATP semis

Available to UK users only.

