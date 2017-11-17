ATP Finals: David Goffin thrashes Dominic Thiem to reach semi-finals in London

David Goffin has won all three matches against Dominic Thiem this year

ATP Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November

Belgian seventh seed David Goffin completed the semi-final line-up at the ATP Finals with victory over Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in London.

Goffin won 6-4 6-1 to secure second place in the Pete Sampras Group and set up a semi-final against Roger Federer at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

"It will be a tough match, so nice to play a semi against him," said Goffin.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov will face American Jack Sock in Saturday's other last-four contest at 20:00.

Dimitrov will play Pablo Carreno Busta in the last of the round-robin matches at 20:00 on Friday, but with the qualification scenario settled they are playing for 200 ranking points and the £145,000 prize money for a match win.

More to follow.