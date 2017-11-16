ATP Finals: Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic to end group stage unbeaten

Roger Federer
Roger Federer has now won eight of his nine matches against Marin Cilic
ATP Finals
Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November
Roger Federer fought back to beat Marin Cilic in three sets and head into the semi-finals with an unbeaten record from the ATP Finals group stage.

Federer, who had already secured a place in the last four after two wins, completed the round-robin stage with a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-1 victory.

Germany's Alexander Zverev takes on American Jack Sock in the final Boris Becker Group match at 20:00 GMT.

The winner will join Federer and Grigor Dimitrov in the semis.

Saturday's semi-final line-up will be completed by the winner of the Pete Sampras Group match between Dominic Thiem and David Goffin at 14:00 on Friday.

More to follow.

