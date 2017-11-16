BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic - five best shots
Five best shots as Federer fights back against Cilic
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots as Roger Federer recovers from losing the first set to beat Marin Cilic in three and head into the semi-finals with an unbeaten record from the ATP Finals group stage.
READ MORE: Federer beats Cilic to end group stage unbeaten
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired