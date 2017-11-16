BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic - five best shots

Five best shots as Federer fights back against Cilic

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Roger Federer recovers from losing the first set to beat Marin Cilic in three and head into the semi-finals with an unbeaten record from the ATP Finals group stage.

READ MORE: Federer beats Cilic to end group stage unbeaten

Available to UK users only.

