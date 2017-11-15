ATP Finals: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the semi-finals in London last year

Briton Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares kept their hopes alive at the ATP Finals with victory over Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers in the doubles.

Defeat would have ended their chances of reaching the last four, but they won their second round-robin match 6-1 6-1.

They next face Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, who grabbed the first semi-final spot from the group with a 6-4 6-3 win over Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan.

Murray and Soares lost their opening match against the Bryans on Monday.

They were in unstoppable form on day four, however, powering through in 53 minutes without facing a single break point.

A victory on Friday against the year-end number one team of Poland's Kubot and Brazilian Melo will seem them through to the last four.

