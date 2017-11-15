ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov thrashes David Goffin to reach semi-finals in London

Grigor Dimitrov is the second man through to the semi-finals at the O2 Arena

ATP Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov thrashed Belgian seventh seed David Goffin at London's O2 Arena to make it through to the last four on his ATP finals debut.

Sixth seed Dimitrov made it two wins out of two in the Pete Sampras Group with a 6-0 6-2 victory over Goffin.

"You get a few days out of the year that whatever you touch turns to gold, and that was the first set," said Dimitrov.

Dominic Thiem plays Pablo Carreno Busta in Wednesday's late match at 20:00 GMT.

Six-time champion Roger Federer is already through to the semis from the Boris Becker Group, with Alexander Zverev or Jack Sock to join him.

"My goal was to reach the weekend, every match is very important to me," added Dimitrov. "I am not here just to participate."

Dimitrov 'humbled' by quickfire win

Dimitrov is through to the semi-finals and Goffin could still join him

It took just 74 minutes for Dimitrov to sweep past Goffin and into the semi-finals as the fired-up Bulgarian was unexpectedly dominant.

"It's a special win for me," said the 26-year-old.

"My movement was great, I was reading the game really well and believing in my shots. The next thing you know the match is over. I felt I could have played more."

Both men went into the contest knowing a victory could take them through with one group match remaining, but Goffin must now produce a much better performance in his final round-robin tie against Carreno Busta on Friday.

A loud Dimitrov scream followed the deft drop volley that brought an immediate break of serve and he raced through the opening set in just 27 minutes, for the loss of 12 points.

There was little sign of a comeback when Goffin gave up another break with a double fault early in the second, and it took 48 minutes before the Belgian finally got on the scoreboard with a smash in game 10.

A brief disagreement with the umpire over a coaching violation provided the only interruption to Dimitrov's progress, and he would wrap up the victory on his third match point with a thumping forehand winner down the line.

"You have days like that, you work for those days. It is nice when it comes in such an occasion, I am humbled to win that match," said Dimitrov.