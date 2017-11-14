ATP Finals: Jack Sock beats Marin Cilic to boost his hopes of reaching semi-finals

Jack Sock has now won all three matches he has played against Marin Cilic

ATP Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

American eighth seed Jack Sock boosted his chances of reaching the last four at the ATP Finals with victory over Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic.

Sock won 5-7 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in the second round of group matches, after losing to Swiss second seed Roger Federer in his opener on Sunday.

Federer and German third seed Alexander Zverev meet in Tuesday's second match in the Boris Becker Group at 20:00 GMT.

The top two players from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

"That was a tough one for sure," said Sock.

"It's been an interesting morning so far, the fire alarm went off at 4am and we had to exit the building. But I love playing here in London, it's an amazing atmosphere, you make me feel like home.

"I'm just excited to win and keep myself alive."