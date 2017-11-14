ATP Finals: Jack Sock beats Marin Cilic to boost his hopes of reaching semi-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Jack Sock
Jack Sock has now won all three matches he has played against Marin Cilic
ATP Finals
Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

American eighth seed Jack Sock boosted his chances of reaching the last four at the ATP Finals with victory over Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic.

Sock won 5-7 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in the second round of group matches, after losing to Swiss second seed Roger Federer in his opener on Sunday.

Federer and German third seed Alexander Zverev meet in Tuesday's second match in the Boris Becker Group at 20:00 GMT.

The top two players from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

"That was a tough one for sure," said Sock.

"It's been an interesting morning so far, the fire alarm went off at 4am and we had to exit the building. But I love playing here in London, it's an amazing atmosphere, you make me feel like home.

"I'm just excited to win and keep myself alive."

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired