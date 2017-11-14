BBC Sport - Rafael Nadal: World number one aims to be fit for start of new season
Nadal aims to be fit for start of season
- From the section Tennis
World number one Rafael Nadal says he hopes to be fit for the start of the new season after pulling out of the ATP Finals and bringing an end to his season after he lost to Belgian seventh seed David Goffin in his opening round-robin match.
Nadal said before the tournament his knee was "not perfect" but fought hard before losing 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.
READ MORE: Nadal ends season after Goffin defeat
WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired