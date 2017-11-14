BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Jack Sock beats Marin Cilic to boost his hopes of reaching semi-finals
Five best shots as Sock beats Cilic
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots as Jack Sock beats Marin Cilic to boost his hopes of reaching semi-finals at the ATP Finals in London.
READ MORE: Sock beats Cilic to boost his hopes of reaching semi-finals
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired