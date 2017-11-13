ATP Finals: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares lose against Bryan brothers

Mike and Bob Bryan are looking for the 115th team title of their careers

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares lost their opening doubles match in the ATP Finals against Mike and Bob Bryan.

The American twins saved three set points in the first set before Britain's Murray and Brazil's Soares came from 4-1 down to win the second.

But the four-time champions came through 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 10-8.

The two pairs, who were both 2016 semi-finalists, will now play Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers, and top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Dodig and Granollers play Kubot and Melo at 6pm on Monday to complete the first two matches in Group A.

Following the conclusion of the eight-team round-robin group format, four doubles teams progress to Saturday's semi-finals before the final on Sunday.