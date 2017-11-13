Jamie Murray reveals his fears over Scottish tennis legacy

Between them, the Murray brothers have won eight Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles

Jamie Murray fears there would be no tennis legacy in Scotland if he and brother Andy called time on their careers at the top of the game today.

The brothers have won eight Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

"I obviously hope that when me and Andy stop playing that there will be something to show for it, there will be some sort of legacy," Murray said.

"I mean, right now, if today was our last day playing tennis, I would say that there hasn't been."

Doubles specialist Murray, 31, has won two men's and three mixed titles at Grand Slam level and was also in Great Britain's 2015 Davis Cup-winning side.

Andy Murray's impressive trophy haul includes two Wimbledon men's singles titles

His brother, meanwhile, has won three men's singles Grand Slam titles, back-to-back Olympic singles gold medals, the 2015 Davis Cup and he also reached number one in the world rankings.

With the likes of GB Davis Cup captain Leon Smith and new national coach Colin Fleming heavily involved in Scottish tennis now, Jamie hopes the game is moving in the right direction.

"I hope that people who are in the necessary positions are going to have a vision of what is a way to kind of grow or at least make the most of the interest that we've brought to tennis in this country and that can make the most of it," he said.

"I think we just wait and see how that money's spent and hopefully that there are a lot more covered sport.

"That's not just a problem in tennis but in all sports in Scotland with the climate that we have."

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2017

Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares started their ATP Tour Finals campaign on Monday against the USA's Bryan brothers, with the Scot relishing the London tournament.

"The last few years there have been some great doubles matches," he added. "A lot of high-quality matches.

"And, look, we'll be trying to win. The doubles is very open.

"This year, no-one has really dominated the season. There have been a lot of teams winning tournaments.

"It will be open, but the level is high. We're looking forward to get out there and competing."