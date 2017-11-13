BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov edges past Dominic Thiem in London
Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem
Tennis
Watch five of the best shots as Grigor Dimitrov edges past Dominic Thiem in three dramatic sets at the ATP Finals in London.
MATCH REPORT: 'Nervous' Dimitrov edges past Thiem at ATP Finals
