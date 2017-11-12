ATP Finals: Roger Federer opens with straight-set win over Jack Sock in London

Media playback is not supported on this device Five best shots as Federer eases past Sock

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

Six-time champion Roger Federer opened with a straight-set win over Jack Sock at the ATP Finals in London.

The 36-year-old Swiss, making his 15th appearance at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world, won 6-4 7-6 (7-4) at the O2 Arena.

American Sock was making his tournament debut, having qualified by winning the Paris Masters a week ago.

Alexander Zverev takes on Marin Cilic in Sunday's second round-robin singles match in the Boris Becker Group.

The Pete Sampras Group starts on Monday, with Dominic Thiem taking on Grigor Dmitrov followed by Rafael Nadal against David Goffin.

'I got off to a great start' - Federer

Sock was making his ATP Finals debut while Federer has qualified for the 15th time

Federer lost just four points behind his first serve as he came through an entertaining match without facing a break point.

Sock, 25, never looked like causing an upset after dropping his opening service game but clung on impressively in the second set before the pressure eventually told.

Federer served out the opener after 36 minutes but could not close it out in the second as five break points slipped by across the seventh, ninth and 11th games.

For the first time in four meetings. Sock managed to take the 19-time Grand Slam champion to a tie-break, but a double fault from the American at 4-5 handed Federer a match point that he clinically converted.

"I got off to a great start, my big hope was I was going to be able to play a bit more freely after that," said Federer.

"The second set was tight, I missed some opportunities, the breaker could have gone either way and in the end he helped me with some double faults and some mistakes.

"I'm really happy that I got through somehow."

Federer last won the season-ending title back in 2011, but he is the favourite to add a seventh victory to his extraordinary CV at the end of a year when he has won two more Grand Slam titles.

Rafael Nadal was rewarded for finishing the year at number one for the fourth time

It is a far cry from 12 months ago, when the Swiss was absent through injury, while Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic - themselves missing this year - battled for the year-end number one ranking.

"It's wonderful to be back, especially after missing last year with injury," said Federer.

"It was tough not to be here but at the same time I really enjoyed the battle for number one between Andy and Novak."

Nadal, 31, has had a similarly spectacular return to form in 2017, winning the other two major titles and ending the year as world number one.

Receiving a trophy on court following the opening match, the Spaniard said: "It has been a fantastic season, a very emotional one after all of the things I have been going through in the last couple of years with injury.

"To have this trophy again is something I never thought was possible."