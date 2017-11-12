BBC Sport - ATP Finals: Roger Federer eases past Jack Sock in London
Five best shots as Federer eases past Sock
Watch five great shots as six-time champion Roger Federer opens with a straight-set win over Jack Sock at the ATP Finals in London.
MATCH REPORT: Federer sees off Sock in ATP Finals opener
