Stan Wawrinka: Three-time Grand Slam champion returns to training after injury

Stan Wawrinka was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev in one of the biggest shocks of Wimbledon 2017

Stan Wawrinka has returned to training for the first time since suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon in July.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 32, reached the French Open final and the Australian Open last four, but hurt his knee in his first-round Wimbledon loss.

After having surgery in August, which meant he could not defend his US Open title, he said he would return in 2018.

"First practice since July! Sooooo happy and excited!! Already killing the cones with the backhand!" he tweeted.