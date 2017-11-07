Stan Wawrinka: Three-time Grand Slam champion returns to training after injury

  • From the section Tennis
Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev in one of the biggest shocks of Wimbledon 2017

Stan Wawrinka has returned to training for the first time since suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon in July.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 32, reached the French Open final and the Australian Open last four, but hurt his knee in his first-round Wimbledon loss.

After having surgery in August, which meant he could not defend his US Open title, he said he would return in 2018.

"First practice since July! Sooooo happy and excited!! Already killing the cones with the backhand!" he tweeted.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired