WTA Finals: Caroline Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to win season finale
-
- From the section Tennis
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals in Singapore.
Williams - at 37, the oldest woman to ever reach the final - lost 6-4 6-4.
After a tight first set, number six seed Wozniacki stormed into a 5-0 lead in the second.
Williams then won four straight games but Wozniacki, 27, converted her second Championship point to beat the American for the first time.
"It feels amazing, I can't believe I am here as the winner," she told BT Sport.
"Venus Williams is a great champion and she made it very, very difficult for me. This is my biggest title to date."
More to follow.
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
|My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news