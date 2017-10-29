WTA Finals: Caroline Wozniacki beats Venus Williams to win season finale

Wozniacki won her 60th match of the season to claim her second title of 2017

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Williams - at 37, the oldest woman to ever reach the final - lost 6-4 6-4.

After a tight first set, number six seed Wozniacki stormed into a 5-0 lead in the second.

Williams then won four straight games but Wozniacki, 27, converted her second Championship point to beat the American for the first time.

"It feels amazing, I can't believe I am here as the winner," she told BT Sport.

"Venus Williams is a great champion and she made it very, very difficult for me. This is my biggest title to date."

More to follow.