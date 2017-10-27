Kyle Edmund: Briton beats Jan-Lennard Struff to reach Erste Bank Open semi-finals

Edmund has also reached semi-finals at Winston-Salem and Atlanta in 2017

British number two Kyle Edmund maintained his fine form in Vienna with a straight-set quarter-final win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Edmund, 22, dropped just two points behind his first serve as he won 6-2 7-5 to reach his third ATP semi-final of the year.

The Briton served out the match at the second time of asking after 75 minutes.

He goes on to face the winner of the all-French contest between Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet.

In the other half of the draw, German top seed Alexander Zverev plays Frenchman Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman takes on Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.